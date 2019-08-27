Luminus Management Increased Firstenergy (FE) Stake by $34.64 Million; As Marathon Oil (MRO) Shares Declined, Aperio Group Has Cut Its Stake

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 112,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 511,886 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, down from 624,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 7.10 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 844,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 4.54 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.81 million, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 3.78 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Asks U.S. for Emergency Aid to Keep Plants Open; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES FOR DOE EMERGENCY ORDER TO KEEP PLANTS ONLINE; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit, Its Subsidiaries and FENOC to Receive Assistance From FirstEnergy on Key Business Matters During the Restructuring Process; 15/04/2018 – The API has applauded the rise of natural gas, which has hurt FirstEnergy’s business, and called on the Trump administration to “let markets work.”; 17/04/2018 – MedReleaf at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy CEO Jones Addresses Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds Consumers About Upcoming Public Input Hearings for Proposed Default Service Plans by FirstEnergy; 03/04/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS TO D FROM CC

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4,326 shares to 10,108 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Lc has 32,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 123,335 shares. M&T National Bank accumulated 76,152 shares. Nordea Management stated it has 497,723 shares. Encompass Cap Advsrs Limited Company has invested 5.84% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Montag A & Associates invested in 0.02% or 10,985 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 41,548 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 78,277 shares. 1.03M were accumulated by Pension. Blackrock accumulated 71.24 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs reported 61,896 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 160,928 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 619,773 shares. 278 were reported by Winch Advisory Services.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 1.75 million shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $42.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 182,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,400 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Inv Partners Limited owns 912 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Lc accumulated 10,263 shares. Asset invested in 0.04% or 7,271 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Fort LP reported 3,103 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc invested 0.09% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.07% or 595,262 shares. 70,397 are owned by Brown Advisory. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 69,554 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset accumulated 0.02% or 34,060 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc accumulated 93,361 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,817 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Regions Fincl Corp has 5,551 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0.02% or 35,018 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.16% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 776,692 shares.

