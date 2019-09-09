Luminus Management Holds Holding in Enphase Energy (ENPH); As Bancorp Del (TBBK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Nantahala Capital Management Raised Position

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 206.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, up from 675,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 6.98M shares traded or 47.87% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 133,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02M, up from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 172,438 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 154,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 18,540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr reported 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com owns 13,818 shares. 450,475 were reported by Marathon Mgmt. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% stake. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Ameritas Ptnrs reported 6,624 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 126,367 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 57,006 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 23,187 shares. Blackrock accumulated 5.75M shares.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JinkoSolar (JKS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Creative Realities leads tech gainers; Enphase Energy and SilverSun Technologies among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q2 Earnings Top, ’19 Shipment View Up – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic (HLIT) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 581,614 shares to 686,847 shares, valued at $62.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 198,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,492 shares, and cut its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).

More notable recent The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Bancorp (TBBK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.