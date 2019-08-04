Luminus Management Holding in Nisource (NI) Upped by $20.65 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Metlife (MET) Share Value Rose, Hartford Investment Management Co Upped Its Stake by $1.66 Million

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 150.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 737,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13M, up from 488,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 3.89 million shares traded or 53.82% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 39,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 211,724 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 172,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 8.81M shares traded or 96.48% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 96,547 shares to 423,700 shares, valued at $35.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) by 15,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,135 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Advsr accumulated 44,808 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 11,525 were reported by Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc. Weiss Multi holds 0.21% or 300,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 3.57M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hartford reported 40,652 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of stated it has 1.46% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 18,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 0.09% or 1.42M shares. Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Carroll Assoc Incorporated has 0.03% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Blair William And Il holds 0% or 22,569 shares. Comerica Bancorp owns 125,645 shares. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Moreover, Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Com stated it has 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cna Finance owns 57,490 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust holds 1,849 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1.27M are owned by Amer Century Cos. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 38,190 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd holds 41,703 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Regions stated it has 0.42% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Synovus Fincl accumulated 8,239 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In owns 9,903 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & reported 94,698 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 7,453 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com reported 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8,812 shares to 16,141 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Etf Trust (SPY) by 902,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).