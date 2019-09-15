Luminus Management Holding in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Has Decreased by $43.48 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ibis Capital Partners Llp Boosted Its Cbs New (CBS) Stake by $459,000 as Stock Rose

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for Redstone in fight for control of CBS; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 14/05/2018 – CBS Says National Amusements Sought to Interfere With Special Board Meeting to Declare Dividend; 16/05/2018 – NAI ASKS CBS BOARD TO ALTER BYLAWS TO HELP REDSTONES KEEP REINS; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements amends CBS’ bylaws to require that any dividend be; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 11/03/2018 – Chris Geidner: A little update here: BuzzFeed News has learned that CBS plans to air the “60 Minutes” interview with; 08/04/2018 – TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN SPEAKS ON CBS; 14/05/2018 – NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 44.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 2.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.36M, down from 5.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 1.31M shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame lnductees; 29/05/2018 – MEDIWOUND – FDA AGREED TO RELY ON EXISTING CMC INFORMATION ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR NEXOBRID BY WAY OF CROSS-REFERENCE TO EXISTING NEXOBRID IND FOR BURNS; 06/03/2018 CMC’s McCarthy Sees Markets Reacting Poorly to Cohn Resignation (Video); 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS MEASURES ANNOUNCED TODAY ARE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18483 – CMC Telcom – Evidentiary Hearing on June 19, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NET OPERATING INCOME FOR SECOND HALF WILL BE MODERATELY ABOVE FIRST HALF AND SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – CMC Markets Cut to Equalweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PARTNERSHIP WITH ANZ BANK REMAINS ON TRACK FOR DELIVERY IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 02/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS NAMES TRACY L. PORTER EVP-COO

Analysts await Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 43.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CMC’s profit will be $86.07M for 6.42 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Commercial Metals Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.96% EPS growth.

