Luminus Management Has Upped Its Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $42.95 Million as Valuation Declined; Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Market Value Declined While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.65 Million Its Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 40,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 192,216 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, down from 232,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 88,221 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 5.97M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.72 million, up from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 3.85 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 354,584 shares to 187,544 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 240,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Whiting Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy stock plunges highlight energy sector selloff – MarketWatch” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Investors holds 8,190 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance Company has 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 14,406 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 0.07% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 556,389 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1,639 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 285,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carroll Associates holds 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 1,201 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp LP holds 1.04M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 19.09 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 40,887 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.25% or 3.93M shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia stated it has 1,088 shares.

More notable recent Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Low P/CF Stocks Sure to Add Value to Your Investment – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Rush Enterprises founder Marvin Rush dies at age 79 – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: May 17, 2018.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 531,117 shares to 4.32M shares, valued at $88.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 98,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Group.