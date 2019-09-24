Luminus Management Has Upped Its Quimica Y Minera Chil (SQM) Stake by $9.62 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Pathstone Family Office Has Lowered by $574,992 Its Holding

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,903 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $692,000, down from 3,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.01 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Quimica Y Minera Chil (SQM) by 2002.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 310,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 325,813 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14M, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Quimica Y Minera Chil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 555,573 shares traded. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Nutrien’s SQM Investment for $65/Shr, Gross Valuation of Approximately $4.07; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE SQM AND APC TRANSACTION IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Chile Seeks Antitrust Intervention in Tianqi Bid for SQM Stake; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO BUY 24% OF SQM FROM NUTRIEN; 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MAY 31; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA SQMa.SN – QTRLY REVENUES TOTALED $518.7 MLN, UP 0.03% THE PREVIOUS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 575,025 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,494 shares. 922,969 were accumulated by Boston Prns. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 13,975 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 1,000 shares. Country Club Tru Communications Na owns 20,969 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 13,260 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Co holds 1.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,780 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiduciary Company stated it has 16,077 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 260,020 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Assoc reported 3,566 shares stake. 40,490 were reported by First Long Island Investors Llc. Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 3.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 1.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 641 shares to 936 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 107,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.45 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swift Transportation by 1.57M shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $44.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 446,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,146 shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.