Luminus Management Has Upped Green Plains (GPRE) Position by $1.98 Million as Market Value Rose; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE) Trimmed by $1.22 Million as Stock Value Declined

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 320.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 123,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 38,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 260,936 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 18.87% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 29,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 97,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 11.66M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Green Plains Dropped 17% in June – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Green Plains A Good Value Following A 20% Drop In Price? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GPRE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold GPRE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 23,652 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 32,358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 129,363 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.01% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). 150,000 are owned by Arosa Cap Management L P. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Lazard Asset Ltd owns 11,811 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 0.08% stake. Advisory Net Lc holds 0% or 913 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 11,716 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Ltd Co has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 16,900 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc accumulated 0.03% or 241,383 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 18,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 145,134 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $229.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 1.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.97M shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares to 66,064 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-FDA chief Gottlieb joins Pfizer board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.68 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.