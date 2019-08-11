Luminus Management Has Upped Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stake; Whitestone REIT (WSR)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Luminus Management Llc increased Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 222,245 shares as Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)’s stock declined 28.82%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 23.33M shares with $53.00M value, up from 23.11 million last quarter. Gran Tierra Energy Inc now has $565.82M valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 2.90 million shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 10/05/2018 – GRUPO SAN JOSE GSJ.MC – SAN JOSE CONSTRUCTORA WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD MOGAN MALL IN GRAN CANARIA; 03/05/2018 – Neil S. Subin Elects to Redeem Gran Colombia Gold Corp. 2020 Senior Secured Convertible Debentures; 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 27/03/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP GCM.TO – QTRLY REVENUE $70.9 MLN VS $50.4 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior Secured Convertible Debentures Due 2020 and 2024 and Providing Option for Immediate Liquidity on 2018…; 14/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Completes Redemptions of 2020 and 2024 Debentures; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior S; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy 1Q EPS 5c

Whitestone REIT (WSR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 57 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 45 trimmed and sold positions in Whitestone REIT. The investment managers in our database now own: 21.96 million shares, down from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Whitestone REIT in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 44 New Position: 13.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 157,633 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (WSR) has risen 0.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT 1Q Net $3.03M; 04/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Whitestone REIT Shareholders Vote “For” KBS Nominees Kenneth Fearn And David Snyder And “For” The Proposal To Declassify The Board Of Trustees; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 FFO 96c/Shr-FFO $1.01/Shr; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT QTRLY FFO CORE SHR $0.31; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone RElT’s Board of Trustees Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Definitive Proxy Materials and Letter to Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY RELEASED GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – KBS: WOULD SUE WHITESTONE TRUSTEES IF AWARDS ALLOWED TO VEST; 25/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Files Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Whitestone REIT Shareholders Vote “For” KBS Nominees Kenneth Fearn And David Snyd

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $500.51 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 22.84 P/E ratio. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas.

Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT for 13,584 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc owns 150,202 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has 0.04% invested in the company for 35,300 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.03% in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 61,363 shares.

Luminus Management Llc decreased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 4.64 million shares to 5.61 million valued at $146.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Swift Transportation stake by 791,478 shares and now owns 2.93M shares. Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) was reduced too.