Luminus Management Has Trimmed South Jersey Industries (SJI) Position by $504,032; Connors Investor Services Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $548,390 as Share Price Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 4,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 242,928 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77 million, down from 247,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.7. About 346,396 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 15,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The hedge fund held 200,135 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 215,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 17,107 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Elizabethtown Gas to Implement $300M, Five-Year Infrastructure Investment Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South Jersey Industries Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Elizabethtown Gas Files Rate Case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SJI Announces Sale of Retail Gas Assets to UGI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Materials Inc by 61,792 shares to 460,125 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 9,097 shares to 71,770 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

