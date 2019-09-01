Luminus Management Has Trimmed Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding by $23.15 Million; Argan (AGX) Holder Hawk Ridge Management Cut Holding by $7.45 Million as Shares Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 152,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 330,543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 482,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 95,394 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 551,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.24 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 1.93 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 4.40M shares to 17.30 million shares, valued at $67.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 21,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Citigroup has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 158 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 44 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 20,896 shares. 284,489 were accumulated by Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware. 54,666 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Voya Invest Limited Liability owns 447,247 shares. 41,513 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com. City holds 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 8 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 5,355 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 12,285 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 49,125 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2.25 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 27,000 shares to 546,824 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonos Inc by 444,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).