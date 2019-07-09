Luminus Management Has Trimmed Its Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) Holding by $2.55 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Shoker Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp (TOO) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 2.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.96M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 9.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 253,498 shares traded. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has declined 57.68% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOO News: 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl l FPSO; 04/04/2018 Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distribution; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE: PETROJARL I FPSO STARTS 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore: David Wong to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: PETROJARL I FPSO ACHIEVES FIRST OIL; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Management Change; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners 1Q Rev $323.199M; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP TOO.N SAYS CFO DAVID WONG RESIGNED; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FPSO UNIT COMMENCED THE 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY QUEIROZ GALVÃO EXPLORAÇÃO E PRODUÇÃO SA

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 123,953 shares to 162,600 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.56M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.63, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TOO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 305.41 million shares or 1.52% less from 310.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 1,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 715,878 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 30,069 shares. Millennium stated it has 558,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd owns 202,027 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). California-based Rbf Cap Lc has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Evergreen Capital Lc owns 0.43% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 3.58 million shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 45,670 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 360,179 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd owns 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 243,600 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.77 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.