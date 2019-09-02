Luminus Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) by $2.55 Million; Boston Scientific (BSX) Valuation Rose While Polaris Wealth Advisers Cut by $528,238 Its Stake

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp (TOO) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 2.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 9.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.63 million market cap company. It closed at $1.18 lastly. It is down 54.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TOO News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP TOO.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $323.2 MLN VS $276.1 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore: David Wong to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl I FPSO; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TEEKAY: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS OFFSHORE GROUP CFO; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Management Change; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE – WONG WILL CONTINUE WITH PARTNERSHIP UNTIL AUGUST TO ASSIST WITH TRANSITION; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners 1Q Rev $323.199M; 04/04/2018 Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distribution; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FPSO UNIT COMMENCED THE 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY QUEIROZ GALVÃO EXPLORAÇÃO E PRODUÇÃO SA; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE: PETROJARL I FPSO STARTS 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 13,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 94,040 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 107,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 3.23M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Materials Inc by 61,792 shares to 460,125 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 265,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.01M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TOO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 305.41 million shares or 1.52% less from 310.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Pinnacle Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 9,257 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). 95,986 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. 1,200 were accumulated by Fin Serv. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Ci Investments reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) or 30,069 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 707 shares. Eagle Global Ltd Liability has 32,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd invested in 0% or 11,200 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 45,670 shares. Luminus Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 11,961 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 249,614 shares to 541,448 shares, valued at $23.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

