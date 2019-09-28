Luminus Management Has Trimmed Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Nanometrics (NANO) Stake

Luminus Management Llc decreased Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) stake by 43.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc sold 523,251 shares as Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 679,638 shares with $153.85M value, down from 1.20 million last quarter. Air Products & Chemicals Inc now has $48.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 468,350 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Nanometrics Inc (NANO) stake by 14.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc acquired 27,203 shares as Nanometrics Inc (NANO)’s stock declined 13.53%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 216,709 shares with $7.52M value, up from 189,506 last quarter. Nanometrics Inc now has $803.99M valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 185,854 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics has $4100 highest and $39 lowest target. $40’s average target is 23.53% above currents $32.38 stock price. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 1 by DA Davidson.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) stake by 120,877 shares to 592,679 valued at $11.98M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ufp Tech Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) stake by 20,078 shares and now owns 311,570 shares. Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold NANO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.97 million shares or 2.81% more from 20.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seizert Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 38,059 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 66,155 shares. Intl Incorporated owns 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 17,565 shares. Alberta Corp reported 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 23,569 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company holds 46,373 shares. Aperio Gru Llc owns 20,338 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Federated Investors Pa owns 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 100,971 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 109 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc stated it has 0.33% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). North Star Asset Management Inc has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,315 shares. Sky Investment Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 1,710 shares. Cypress Cap Gru holds 0.57% or 12,863 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Management Com has 32,603 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate Inc has invested 1.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,473 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Llc has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Winfield Associate has 3,075 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill has 19,995 shares. 804,305 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Westpac Bk holds 18,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 1,964 shares. Moller Ser holds 2,000 shares.

Luminus Management Llc increased A stake by 610,471 shares to 660,439 valued at $62.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) stake by 418,038 shares and now owns 2.27 million shares. Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) was raised too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity. Ghasemi Seifi also bought $4.54M worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Friday, July 26.

