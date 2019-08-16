Luminus Management Has Raised Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) as Shares Declined; As America’s Car (CRMT) Valuation Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Boosted Holding by $359,905

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 353.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 673,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 863,591 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.69 million, up from 190,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 1.72M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in America’s Car (CRMT) by 131% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 3,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 6,974 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 3,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in America’s Car for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $596.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 121,110 shares traded or 4.39% up from the average. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

More notable recent America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UFPI vs. LPX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Add America’s Car-Mart to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s Up? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “America’s Car-Mart: Not A Buy Based On Mexico Import Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 23,637 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc has 9,118 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 13,396 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amer accumulated 3,679 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Co holds 2,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 128 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd reported 79,709 shares stake. Kennedy Cap Inc reported 0.21% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 5,063 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 3,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 354 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). 8,600 were reported by Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 61,200 shares.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 80,900 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,800 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 341,344 are owned by Reaves W H And. Moreover, White Pine Investment has 2.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 227,252 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fort Lp stated it has 1,922 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny has 1.65% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 188,336 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,934 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 34,728 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lincoln National Corp owns 4,687 shares. 3.20 million were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.11% or 35,600 shares. Vanguard owns 54.88 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc has 0.6% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 127,352 shares.