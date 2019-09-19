Luminus Management Has Raised By $10.76 Million Its Mrc Global (MRC) Holding; Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary (ADAP) Sellers Decreased By 2.3% Their Shorts

Luminus Management Llc increased Mrc Global Inc (MRC) stake by 33.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 632,920 shares as Mrc Global Inc (MRC)’s stock declined 6.12%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 2.50 million shares with $42.74 million value, up from 1.86M last quarter. Mrc Global Inc now has $1.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 506,802 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 04/04/2018 – KNOW Identity Awards Names Reed Taussig `CEO of the Year’, While ThreatMetrix Wins MRC Technology Award; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 26/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Royals perform well at MRC meet; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mrc Global (US) Inc.’s Rating To B1; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED INC MRC.PS – FY NET LOSS 65.7 MLN PESOS VS LOSS 65.8 MLN PESOS; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – MRC HAS APPLIED FOR AN URGENT INTERDICT TO EFFECT A RETURN TO WORK; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary (NASDAQ:ADAP) had a decrease of 2.3% in short interest. ADAP’s SI was 3.66 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.3% from 3.74 million shares previously. With 288,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s short sellers to cover ADAP’s short positions. The SI to Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary’s float is 4.24%. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 118,147 shares traded. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has declined 65.11% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ADAP News: 09/05/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Data Provides Confirmation of Broad Applicability of SPEAR TCR T-cell Platform in Solid Tumors; 12/04/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics Says Peter Thompson Will Be Stepping Down From the Board; 30/05/2018 – Adaptimmune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – REPORTED 3 PARTIAL RESPONSES & 1 STABLE DISEASE IN FIRST 4 PATIENTS DOSED WITH NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELLS IN A SECOND SOLID TUMOR; 12/04/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Adaptimmune Presents MAGE-A4 and MAGE-A10 pre-clinical data at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE REPORTS RESPONSES IN SECOND SOLID TUMOR INDICATION; 16/04/2018 – ADAP: PRECLINICAL TESTING RAISES NO SAFETY CONCERNS FOR MAGE A4

Among 4 analysts covering MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MRC Global has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $17.75’s average target is 32.66% above currents $13.38 stock price. MRC Global had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital on Friday, September 6 to “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Luminus Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 62,695 shares to 105,251 valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Call) stake by 2.22M shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MRC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 4.37% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). 5,849 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mngmt. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.05% or 4.44 million shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Pitcairn reported 30,050 shares. 108,916 are owned by Pdt Prns Limited Liability Com. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 1.01 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Metropolitan Life Insur Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Mackenzie invested 0.08% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). 81,091 were accumulated by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd has 422,397 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tortoise Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 10,989 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 331.03% above currents $1.74 stock price. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was reinitiated by Citigroup.