Luminus Management Has Lowered Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO) as Market Valuation Rose; Rbo & Co Upped Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $8.23 Million; Stock Price Rose

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 165,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The hedge fund held 227,318 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, down from 393,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $109.37. About 627,190 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 597,891 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakworth reported 9,469 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Columbus Hill Limited Partnership holds 1.45% or 143,500 shares. 4,696 were reported by Wealthquest. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 932,727 were reported by Shapiro Cap Ltd Liability. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 3.57M shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 24.40M shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested in 2.01% or 15,696 shares. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Callahan Advsrs Llc invested in 106,726 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested 2.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr reported 7,404 shares stake.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 140,700 shares to 559,900 shares, valued at $29.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 4,843 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 100,182 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Limited reported 14,902 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 16,272 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,080 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.61% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Victory Capital accumulated 428,402 shares. Sit Associate holds 0.01% or 2,375 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Tctc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Hl Serv Limited Liability Corp reported 12,783 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 7,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings.