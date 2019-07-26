Luminus Management Has Lifted Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position by $118.99 Million; Share Price Rose; Deere & Co Com (DE) Stake Upped by Baystate Wealth Management Llc

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.91. About 1.15M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 18610.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 2.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.39 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 1.93M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto smelter sales on track despite Rusal sanctions; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments Were Down 11% On-Quarter; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to declare force majeure on certain customer contracts; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO UPDATE ON GRASBERG; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto presses Mongolia to shore up copper investment; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO FREE TRADE; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES; 22/03/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN,WHC-RIO.AX; 28/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Adaro Energy to buy Rio Tinto coal mine for $2.25bn; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,416 shares. 2,296 were accumulated by Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru reported 0.12% stake. 189,366 were reported by Btim. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.9% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Peoples Services Corp invested 0.33% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 12,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware invested in 5,186 shares. First Bancorp Limited stated it has 27,300 shares or 12.28% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cap Innovations Limited Com owns 6,995 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 1,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity has 1,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 26,143 shares to 28,806 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 551,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.