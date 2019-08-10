Luminus Management Has Lifted Ensco Plc (ESV) Position By $13.21 Million; One Gas (OGS) Sentiment Is 1.44

Luminus Management Llc increased Ensco Plc (ESV) stake by 34.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 4.40 million shares as Ensco Plc (ESV)’s stock declined 40.80%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 17.30 million shares with $67.99 million value, up from 12.90M last quarter. Ensco Plc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 31.50% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years

One Gas Inc (OGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 128 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 89 reduced and sold their stakes in One Gas Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 38.04 million shares, down from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding One Gas Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 68 Increased: 92 New Position: 36.

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $4.5 target. The stock of Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 10. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The stock of Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Pecaut Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 77,030 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.52% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 2.25 million are owned by Waddell Reed Financial. 1.10 million are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 318,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Management invested in 133 shares. 19,257 are held by M&T Fincl Bank. 142,600 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Company has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 644,856 shares in its portfolio. Robotti Robert holds 1.53 million shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has 2,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco Rowan Continues To Weaken – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 80,900 shares to 30,000 valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) stake by 965,000 shares and now owns 360,000 shares. Nvent Electric Plc was reduced too.

Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. for 254,675 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 412,100 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scout Investments Inc. has 0.96% invested in the company for 525,322 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 586,926 shares.

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ONE Gas Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONE Gas Inc (OGS) CEO Pierce Norton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It has a 26.53 P/E ratio. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers.