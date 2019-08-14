Luminus Management Has Increased Its Firstenergy (FE) Position; Partner Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.03 Million as Share Value Rose

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 8,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 17,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 844,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 4.54M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.81 million, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 3.12M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Shut Down Three Nuclear Power Plants by 2021; 16/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO CHUCK JONES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR FIRSTENERGY’S OH UTILITIES; 13/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on FirstEnergy Ohio’s Davis-Besse reactor withdrawn; 09/03/2018 – JCP&L Establishes Estimated Restoration Times; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 67C, EST. 68C; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Settlement Is Intended to Fully Release FirstEnergy and Related Parties From All Claims; 29/05/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Secret Weapon in U.S. Bailout Is Ex-Perry Adviser

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru invested in 1.52% or 970,568 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 77,424 were reported by Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc. Moreno Evelyn V reported 103,964 shares or 3.62% of all its holdings. Pure Incorporated accumulated 9,922 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 1.49M were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 1.68% or 23.90M shares in its portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd has 27,013 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 278,770 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 1.01% stake. Sather Grp Inc reported 149,822 shares. 1.50 million were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Company owns 21,879 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 35,480 shares. Whittier Trust Company owns 700,808 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3,202 shares to 5,499 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) by 15,751 shares to 200,135 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 581,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,847 shares, and cut its stake in Chemours Co/The.

