Luminus Management Has Increased By $39.72 Million Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position; York Water Co Has 1 Sentiment

Luminus Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 353.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 673,274 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 863,591 shares with $51.69 million value, up from 190,317 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $34.51B valuation. The stock increased 3.47% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 3.70M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES

York Water Co (YORW) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 30 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 30 reduced and sold stock positions in York Water Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.76 million shares, up from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding York Water Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 26 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

Luminus Management Llc decreased Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) stake by 1.75M shares to 3.97 million valued at $42.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 96,547 shares and now owns 423,700 shares. Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Pr (Call) (XOP) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. Shares for $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Management Co owns 85,022 shares. 1St Source Bankshares accumulated 5,317 shares. Capwealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 41,461 shares. Regions holds 0.02% or 29,784 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Natl Pension Serv holds 0.19% or 822,400 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fruth has 0.52% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 20,823 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Company reported 414,683 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 122,403 shares. Montag A Associate, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,098 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 4,058 shares stake. M&T National Bank Corporation reported 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 16,330 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 500 shares.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in The York Water Company for 34,499 shares. Penn Capital Management Co Inc owns 89,567 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 32,375 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 45,307 shares.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. YORW’s profit will be $4.28 million for 29.19 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.86% EPS growth.

