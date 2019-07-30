Luminus Management Has Cut Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding as Shares Declined; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Cut Position as Shares Rose

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 551,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.24 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 1.32M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $103.35. About 275,629 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60M for 18.72 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $208.34 million for 11.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.

