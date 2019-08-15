Luminus Management Has Cut Its Holding in Timkensteel (TMST) by $2.72 Million as Valuation Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined While Fifth Third Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Holding

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 272,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.74 million, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.96M market cap company. The stock increased 4.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 463,904 shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 194,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.27M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 8.08 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6,032 shares to 15,250 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 29,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 6.93 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 44,980 were reported by Pura Vida Llc. Susquehanna Llp accumulated 0.02% or 475,190 shares. Annex Advisory Service Limited Company reported 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Arizona State Retirement invested in 283,242 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,774 shares. Spinnaker Trust has 15,637 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 38,171 were accumulated by Hemenway Ltd Llc. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 254,902 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt has 0.56% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 55,917 shares. Amica Retiree accumulated 6,515 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc has 0.35% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 784,586 shares. Fincl Advisory Group has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Signature Estate & Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,634 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation stated it has 406,578 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.