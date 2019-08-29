Luminus Management Has Boosted Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $66.20 Million; Valuation Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Maintained by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 185,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 474,387 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.18 million, up from 289,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.22. About 6.40M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 348.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 3.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 4.48M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.55M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 3.37M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.07 million are held by Renaissance Techs Ltd Com. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 151,730 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 54,997 shares. Amer Intl Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nordea Invest Management stated it has 9,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ww has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Prudential Financial Inc has 543,950 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 979,558 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 120,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 589,822 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 98,320 shares in its portfolio. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 16,631 shares. 49,841 are held by Utah Retirement. Oakbrook Lc reported 0.02% stake.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 8,400 shares to 87,800 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) by 89,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,900 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 80,000 shares to 833,289 shares, valued at $100.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,250 shares, and cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI).