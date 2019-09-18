Luminus Management Has Boosted Its American Water Works Co (AWK) Holding by $3.02 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Cit Group (CIT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Trimmed by $3.28 Million Its Position

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 26,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 231,844 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89M, up from 205,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.76. About 1.00 million shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 641,495 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 13/03/2018 – CIT Bank Launches New Money Market Account Expanding Its Product Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging; 25/05/2018 – CIT Names Chief Risk Officer; Promotes Chief Credit Officer

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CIT -3.1% as investors prefer buyback vs. deal, Compass Point says – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT Names David Harnisch President of Commercial Finance as Jim Hudak Retires – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT and Operation HOPE Introduce Launch and Grow in Southern California – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Leads $140 Million Financing for California Solar Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. On Friday, August 16 Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 2,000 shares. $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares were bought by Alemany Ellen R. 7,000 shares valued at $307,717 were bought by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 83 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 26,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited reported 2,856 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 41,127 shares. Stifel Financial holds 25,727 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 80,372 shares or 0% of the stock. Invsts reported 5.75M shares. 6,123 are held by Panagora Asset. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 41,783 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 14,400 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.05% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Moreover, Hahn Cap Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Two Sigma Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 5,856 shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66 million and $292.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.11M for 8.93 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Illinois American Water’s Cairo District Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Safety – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water and Senior Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic Division – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pennsylvania American Water Completes New $10.5 Million Pipeline to Extend Service to Shenango Township Residents – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rare Spider Species Discovered at Missouri American Water Plant – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.