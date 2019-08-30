Luminus Management Has Boosted Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) Stake By $88.40 Million; Strategic Global Advisors Boosted Stamps Com (STMP) Holding By $475,632

Luminus Management Llc increased Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) stake by 401.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 11.05M shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 13.80 million shares with $119.78 million value, up from 2.75M last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) now has $10.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 1.04 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Stamps Com Inc (STMP) stake by 299.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 5,872 shares as Stamps Com Inc (STMP)’s stock declined 43.62%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 7,830 shares with $637,000 value, up from 1,958 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc now has $1.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 133,159 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 24,616 shares to 3,234 valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 10,090 shares and now owns 3,385 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity. $49,980 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares were bought by Habiger David C.

