Luminus Management Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Ups B (UPS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Ngam Advisors LP Decreased Holding by $20.64 Million

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 73.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 49,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $167.04. About 948,099 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ups Inc B (UPS) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 185,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,449 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, down from 263,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ups Inc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 7.20 million shares traded or 117.64% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere’s Position In The U.S.-China Trade War – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DuPont declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/share – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE) by 11.05 million shares to 13.80 million shares, valued at $119.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 123,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest reported 28,901 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Melvin Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Eastern State Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,855 shares. Haverford Tru holds 0.01% or 3,574 shares in its portfolio. 2,833 were reported by Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 4,819 were accumulated by Anderson Hoagland And. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,554 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 967,725 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 3.71 million were reported by Capital Ww Invsts. First Tru reported 3,491 shares stake. Bp Pcl accumulated 0.31% or 50,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 47,703 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10 million for 14.76 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7,163 shares to 161,008 shares, valued at $55.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 22,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FMCSA To Delay Compliance Deadlines For Driver Training Rule – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting My United Parcel Service Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS will not join FedEx lawsuit against U.S. government – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Patch.com‘s news article titled: “Non-Profit For People With Disabilities Buys Manassas UPS Store – Manassas, VA Patch” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 9,112 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Liability invested 0.88% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 146,863 were reported by Bridgeway Capital. Moreover, Heritage Mgmt Corp has 0.66% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 99,168 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il reported 74,036 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Burke Herbert Financial Bank reported 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 223,286 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fulton Comml Bank Na stated it has 32,568 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Richard C Young Com Ltd invested 2.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 77,449 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,950 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 13,154 shares. First Bancorp, a Alabama-based fund reported 11,109 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp invested in 0.03% or 4,613 shares.