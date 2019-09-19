Luminus Management Decreased Holding in Ryerson Holding (RYI) as Share Price Declined; As Pg&E (PCG) Valuation Declined, Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 51.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 221,815 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 456,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 3.69 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) by 81.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 634,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 144,288 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 778,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Ryerson Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 40,992 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has declined 33.11% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 14/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Anticipates Higher Tons Sold and Avg Selling Prices Compared to Both Prior Qtr and Prior Yr Periods; 05/03/2018 Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 04/04/2018 – Ryerson Acquires Fanello Industries; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ryerson Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYI); 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING CORP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q Rev $941.3M; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ryerson Holding; 06/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON BUYS FANELLO INDUSTRIES

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.70 million for 3.14 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aurelius Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 624,933 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 42,301 were reported by Price Michael F. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department accumulated 16,113 shares. Newtyn Management Limited Liability Co holds 2.93M shares or 8.67% of its portfolio. State Street owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.98 million shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Company reported 30,233 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Franklin Resources accumulated 404,323 shares. Cwm Limited Com has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fil Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The New York-based M&T Fincl Bank Corp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 274,500 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 243,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 943,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 288.24% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.17 per share. RYI’s profit will be $24.94 million for 3.60 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Ryerson Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold RYI shares while 22 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.08 million shares or 1.61% less from 13.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Group invested in 10,289 shares. State Street holds 275,957 shares. Victory Cap Management accumulated 101,302 shares. Aqr Management owns 210,821 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% or 19,525 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has 67,800 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% stake. Bailard Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) for 21,500 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Jacobs Levy Equity, a New Jersey-based fund reported 41,439 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 196,573 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) for 33,600 shares. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,049 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $111,001 activity. The insider Larson Stephen P. bought 20,000 shares worth $171,000. Burbach Michael bought $20,400 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $18,750 was made by Lehner Edward J. on Monday, June 3.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 28,756 shares to 47,771 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 4.49 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS).