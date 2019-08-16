Luminus Management Decreased Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Position By $6.60 Million; 4 Analysts Bullish Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)

Among 4 analysts covering Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Birchcliff Energy has $7 highest and $4.25 lowest target. $5.63’s average target is 185.79% above currents $1.97 stock price. Birchcliff Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of BIR in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. See Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $6.25 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $4.25 Maintain

Luminus Management Llc decreased Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) stake by 32.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc sold 366,563 shares as Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)’s stock rose 3.34%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 768,043 shares with $14.31 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Canadian Solar Inc now has $1.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 1.23M shares traded or 71.86% up from the average. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 29/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Acquires a 97.6 MWp Solar Power Project in Argentina; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SAYS WORKING TO SECURE APPROVAL FOR SALE OF 3 U.S. SOLAR POWER PLANTS TOTALING 399 MWP; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – UNIT RECURRENT ENERGY FINALIZED SALE OF INTERESTS IN THREE SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC PROJECTS TOTALING 235 MWAC/309 MWP; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR LAUNCHES 35 MWP PROJECT IN KARNATAKA, INDIA; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q Rev $1.42B; 27/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Partners with Global Investment Holdings to Develop and Provide Services for up to 300 MWp Solar Projects in EMEA; 12/04/2018 – Canadian Solar and EDF Renewables Win IJGlobal Latin America Multisourced Deal of the Year Award for Pirapora I Solar Project; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC. LOSES BID FOR DELAY IN TARIFFS ON PANELS; 27/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – AGREES WITH GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS TO DEVELOP & OPERATE A SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PIPELINE WITH TOTAL CAPACITY OF UP TO 300 MWP; 15/05/2018 – Canadian Solar’s Recurrent Gets $106.7 Million From Prudential

The stock increased 3.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 1.63M shares traded or 65.05% up from the average. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 77% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own ShareRoot Limited (ASX:SRO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Latimes.com published: “Who is the man behind Huawei and why is the U.S. intelligence community so afraid of his company? – Los Angeles Times” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brampton Brick Limited Concerned Shareholder Voting Intentions For May 22, 2019 Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hyundai Invests $90 Million In Rimac – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate gas and oil company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $523.87 million. The firm principally holds interests in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta, which produces natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It has a 7.85 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable reserves of 880.5 MMboe; 572.7 MMboe of proved reserves; and working interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure, as well as held 421,111 net acres of undeveloped land.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian Solar Inc has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is -2.23% below currents $23.27 stock price. Canadian Solar Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Luminus Management Llc increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 140,700 shares to 559,900 valued at $29.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) stake by 265,718 shares and now owns 4.01M shares. Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) was raised too.