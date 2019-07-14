Luminus Management Cut Position in Berry Global Group (BERY) as Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $847,600 as Share Price Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 4,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 4,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 42.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.47 million, down from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 2.05M shares traded or 43.78% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Materials Inc by 61,792 shares to 460,125 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 737,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0.38% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 93,841 shares in its portfolio. Gratia Ltd Liability Corp holds 9.36% or 45,223 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 4,756 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 191,138 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 137,700 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 4,297 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 36 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 2.19% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 925,000 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 314,532 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 27,161 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company has 5,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $135.55M for 12.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And Incorporated holds 0.08% or 33,151 shares. Fca Tx reported 5,645 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 292,300 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. First Long Island Invsts Llc owns 63,870 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 3.26% or 48,037 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 5.68% or 181,000 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Capital accumulated 23,147 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Haverford Commerce invested 3.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First City Cap Management has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet & Cie (Europe) stated it has 61,260 shares. Cambridge Advsrs owns 21,657 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Dept has 6.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Interstate Bankshares, Montana-based fund reported 73,237 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,779 shares to 3,909 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.