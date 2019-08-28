Luminus Management Cut Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Stake by $52.35 Million; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Valuation Declined, Mraz Amerine & Associates Increased by $710,694 Its Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 1.76M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) by 45.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 581,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The hedge fund held 686,847 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.00 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 634,896 shares traded or 28.48% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS)

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 34,629 shares in its portfolio. Cooke Bieler LP owns 1.24M shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 4.09 million shares. Euclidean Tech Lc holds 23,900 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 8,795 shares. Smithfield Company holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Camelot Portfolios Lc has 3,064 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 52,211 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Cornerstone Incorporated owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.09% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 914,241 were reported by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon.

