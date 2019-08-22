Luminus Management Continues to Hold Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX); Amgen Com (AMGN) Shareholder Green Square Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The hedge fund held 131,258 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80 million, up from 120,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 37,790 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 12/03/2018 – FITCH RATES SOUTHWEST GAS $300MM NOTES ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 80.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 32,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 7,704 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 40,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $204.83. About 1.25M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 145,134 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $229.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 603,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,479 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Pr (Call) (XOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De reported 0% stake. Prudential Inc has 286,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 245,689 were accumulated by Legal & General Grp Incorporated Pcl. Destination Wealth Management, a California-based fund reported 122 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 46,730 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 74,571 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk stated it has 6,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 119,336 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.08% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 20,008 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Moreover, Stifel Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 5,500 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 7,007 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 7,872 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

