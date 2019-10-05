Luminus Management Continues to Hold Stake in Hollyfrontier (HFC); Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Raised Holding by $435,209 as Market Valuation Declined

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 4,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 20,897 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 16,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.61. About 2.00M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 130.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 538,587 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.93 million, up from 233,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 816,816 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 43,021 shares to 525,728 shares, valued at $30.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 31,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,801 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,440 are owned by Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Co holds 6,566 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd holds 1.42% or 1.65M shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Company reported 614 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 68,359 shares stake. Leisure Cap invested in 0.77% or 8,585 shares. Moreover, Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 11 shares. Whittier Com invested in 306 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 6.72M shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pictet National Bank Tru Limited accumulated 30,465 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Intrepid invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 45,423 are held by Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Company. Eminence Cap Lp reported 1.84% stake.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 70,273 shares to 697,770 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 109,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Advsr Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited holds 0.19% or 4,120 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.12% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 26,131 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) holds 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 40,226 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership has 250,672 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 5,310 shares. B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap holds 0.53% or 30,389 shares. Cwm Ltd Com reported 7 shares stake. Regentatlantic Capital Limited holds 20,034 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 258,367 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Exane Derivatives reported 80,204 shares.

