Luminus Management Boosted Marathon Oil (MRO) Position; Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (LON:BRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brooks Macdonald Group PLC has GBX 2490 highest and GBX 1945 lowest target. GBX 2245’s average target is 12.67% above currents GBX 1992.5 stock price. Brooks Macdonald Group PLC had 15 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Wednesday, September 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, September 12. See Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) latest ratings:

Luminus Management Llc increased Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) stake by 1362.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 72,200 shares as Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)'s stock declined 14.88%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 77,500 shares with $1.10 million value, up from 5,300 last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp now has $9.81B valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 13.66 million shares traded or 19.29% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1300 lowest target. $18.17’s average target is 48.93% above currents $12.2 stock price. Marathon Oil had 11 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 20. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. Wells Fargo maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of MRO in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Outperform” rating.

Luminus Management Llc decreased Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) stake by 189,630 shares to 1.88 million valued at $34.21M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) stake by 1.88M shares and now owns 3.26M shares. Vistra Energy Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 278.01 million GBP. It operates through four divisions: Investment Management, Financial Planning, Funds and Property Management, and International. It has a 47.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides financial planning advice and employment benefits consultancy services to small and medium sized enterprises; and multi asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as property management services for private individuals, institutions, and property fund managers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold Brooks Macdonald Group plc shares while 602 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 571 raised stakes. 865.41 million shares or 11.81% less from 981.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.