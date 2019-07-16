Luminus Management Boosted Its Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Stake by $1.27 Million; Market Value Declined; Freeport (FCX) Market Valuation Declined While Masters Capital Management Lifted Position

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 176.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 211,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 331,493 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 10.80M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 14.12M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282893 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 238 shares. Telemus Ltd Co reported 16,430 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd invested in 13,806 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 60 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Macquarie Gru Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 4.90 million shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 11,592 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 375,362 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 16.24M shares. Regions Financial reported 1,000 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 12.69M shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 1.35 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 54,000 shares.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 8,400 shares to 87,800 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 80,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquantia Corp by 73,637 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,318 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Clearbridge reported 32.07 million shares. Savant Capital Ltd has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ls Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Meridian Invest Counsel invested in 28,398 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 530 shares. The Indiana-based First Fincl In has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 36,170 are owned by Capital Innovations Ltd Liability. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 0.1% stake. Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2,163 shares. Profund Ltd Llc owns 52,796 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 7,185 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 9.30 million shares.