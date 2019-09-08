Luminus Management Boosted Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $23.33 Million; Capital One Finl Com (COF) Market Valuation Declined While Tnb Financial Has Increased Position by $1.21 Million

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 188.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 182,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 279,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97 million, up from 96,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 14,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 138,123 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 123,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 1.54M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.59M shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $187.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 4.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Covington Investment has 1.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,049 shares. Assetmark accumulated 3,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Co holds 63,225 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 139,750 were reported by Tdam Usa. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 0.12% or 615,261 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 10,101 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 0.78% or 96,324 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,455 shares. First Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,581 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd invested in 0.05% or 7,343 shares. Cumberland Advisors reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 1.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 54,250 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.71% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 430,812 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3,176 shares.

