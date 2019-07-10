Luminus Management Boosted By $850,750 Its Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG)

Luminus Management Llc increased Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) stake by 8.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 10,375 shares as Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)’s stock rose 6.73%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 131,258 shares with $10.80 million value, up from 120,883 last quarter. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc now has $4.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.21. About 60,049 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M

Among 3 analysts covering NanoString Tech (NASDAQ:NSTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NanoString Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 21. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8. See NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) latest ratings:

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

Luminus Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Pr (Call) (XOP) stake by 2.60 million shares to 3.20 million valued at $98.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) stake by 197,856 shares and now owns 1.85 million shares. South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWX) 8.2% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 476,776 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 81,043 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 363,276 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Ltd Llc reported 19,658 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited has invested 0.67% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ashfield Capital Prtn Lc has 2,736 shares. Da Davidson And Company reported 11,588 shares. First Tru Lp accumulated 0% or 17,951 shares. Moreover, Cohen And Steers has 0.08% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Invesco Limited has 295,386 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 104,675 shares.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $995.74 million. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NanoString Technologies, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Co accumulated 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.16% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). California Public Employees Retirement reported 50,468 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 169,004 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.92M shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 20,414 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,221 shares. 159,896 were accumulated by Bogle Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership De. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 129,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% or 7,090 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 1.04 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 245,263 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: NanoString Technologies (NSTG) GeoMx DSP Highlighted in ‘Clinical Cancer Research’ Publication – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $44.12 million activity. ALLEN MARY TEDD had sold 5,000 shares worth $112,834 on Monday, February 4. GRAY R BRADLEY also sold $445,537 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Thursday, January 31. Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. had sold 2.00M shares worth $43.24M.