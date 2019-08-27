Luminex (LMNX)’s Stock Insider Acquisition – Nachum Shamir Picked up 5,000 Shares; Westpac Banking Has Decreased Its Duke Realty (DRE) Position

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 16,980 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 567,699 shares with $17.36B value, down from 584,679 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $11.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 624,779 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 213,964 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr owns 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 11,684 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.03% or 20,291 shares in its portfolio. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 12,127 were reported by Delta Asset Management Lc Tn. Services Automobile Association owns 0.05% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 662,627 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 2.39M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 188,348 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 7,833 shares stake. Ci Investments invested in 243,787 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company has 16,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 83,940 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 420,779 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 160,598 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 3.67 million shares.

Westpac Banking Corp increased Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 9,000 shares to 48,603 valued at $5.78B in 2019Q1. It also upped Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 2,468 shares and now owns 17,496 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $893.73 million. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis.

Nachum Shamir, the President & CEO of Luminex Corp made a surprising deal for 5,000 shares with an average stock price value of $19.7 in the Texas-based company, that are having a value of $98,528 US Dollars. Right now, he has rights to 192,534 shares or 0.43% of Luminex Corp’s market cap. This stock trade by Mr. Nachum – was recorded on August 27, 2019 and disclosed in a SEC’s filing available here.