Luminex (LMNX) to pay $0.09 on Oct 17, 2019; Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Sellers Increased By 33.64% Their Shorts

Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:LMNX) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Luminex Corp’s current price of $22.59 translates into 0.40% yield. Luminex Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 176,700 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) had an increase of 33.64% in short interest. WLL’s SI was 23.12M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.64% from 17.30 million shares previously. With 5.17M avg volume, 5 days are for Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s short sellers to cover WLL’s short positions. The SI to Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s float is 25.64%. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 8.44M shares traded or 12.25% up from the average. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 64.53% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 02/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 17/05/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 28C; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – OF $2.4 BLN INITIAL BORROWING BASE CO ELECTED TO SECURE COMMITMENTS OF $1.75 BLN AT CLOSING; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP – UNIT MAY INCREASE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF LOANS UNDER THE CREDIT AGREEMENT BY UP TO $1.25 BLN; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SUBJECT TO AN INITIAL BORROWING BASE OF $2.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Whiting Petroleum; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – WITH CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS, CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 12, 2023; 09/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $650.20 million. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 2.76 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

