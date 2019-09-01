Luminex (LMNX) to pay $0.09 on Oct 17, 2019; PENDRAGON PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KI (PDGNF) Shorts Decreased By 6.37%

PENDRAGON PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KI (OTCMKTS:PDGNF) had a decrease of 6.37% in short interest. PDGNF’s SI was 743,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.37% from 794,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.165 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:LMNX) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Luminex Corp’s current price of $20.50 translates into 0.44% yield. Luminex Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 96,907 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer firm in the United Kingdom and California. The company has market cap of $. It operates through seven divisions: Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, US Motor Group, Pinewood, Leasing, Quickco, and Central. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Harley-Davidson, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, and Vauxhall brands.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $903.27 million. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis.