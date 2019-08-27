Luminex (LMNX) to pay $0.09 on Oct 17, 2019; Harber Asset Management Increased Lkq (LKQ) Holding By $2.42 Million

Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:LMNX) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Luminex Corp’s current price of $19.79 translates into 0.45% yield. Luminex Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $19.79 lastly. It is down 32.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $891.48 million. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.