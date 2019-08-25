Luminex (LMNX) to pay $0.09 on Oct 17, 2019; Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Sentiment Is 1.24

Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:LMNX) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Luminex Corp’s current price of $19.79 translates into 0.45% yield. Luminex Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 137,942 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX)

Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 82 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 66 decreased and sold equity positions in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 25.69 million shares, down from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eagle Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 49 Increased: 63 New Position: 19.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for 8,945 shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 46,827 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wasatch Advisors Inc has 1.77% invested in the company for 3.23 million shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 1.3% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 150,601 shares.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 223,703 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) has declined 26.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q Net $35.7M; 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. It has a 9.08 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.60 million for 9.32 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $891.48 million. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis.