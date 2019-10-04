Luminex (LMNX) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Boosted Stake; Hmi Capital Decreased Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 55,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The hedge fund held 194,091 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, up from 138,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 67,494 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 457,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.15 million, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 5.04 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/03/2018 – Blackstone is Building BlackRock-Like Analytics Business (Video); 29/03/2018 – INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE – INDIABULLS PROPERTIES PVT LTD, INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE CO PVT LTD HAVE BECOME 50:50 JV OF CO AND BLACKSTONE; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY – IF BLACKSTONE DEAL COMPLETED AFTER OCT 15, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PER DIEM AMOUNT OF ABOUT $0.004/SHARE FOR EACH DAY UNTIL CLOSING DATE; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON DECISION TO SETTLE DISPUTE OVER REFINANCING INVOLVING GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS & HOVNANIAN; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN PROPERTY TRUST – ANNOUNCE SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO CERTAIN BLACKSTONE FUNDS FOR NZ$635 MLN; 30/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS CIRSA; NO TERMS; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE-BACKED GEMS SAID TO PLAN LONDON IPO OVER STAKE SALE; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD PARTNERS HIRES TINA PHAM FROM BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic EPS 65c; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone warns on threat to tax break

More notable recent Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Box, iRobot, Kimberly-Clark, Match, Oracle, Pinterest, Seattle Genetics, Texas Instruments and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Luminex Corporation (LMNX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Luminex (LMNX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Luminex: Breaking Down 20% Returns In Infectious Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% or 6,475 shares. Coe Capital Mngmt Lc reported 16,838 shares. Next owns 8,118 shares. Fcg Ltd holds 8,205 shares. King Wealth holds 0.23% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 17,615 shares. First Com invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.36% or 30.18 million shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Narwhal Capital has 106,805 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 625 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 5.28M shares. Ulysses Llc invested in 150,000 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 231,222 are owned by Private Advisor Gru Llc. Holderness Invs has 34,194 shares. Southport Lc holds 26,500 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $690.87M for 19.93 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Bed Bath & Beyond Surge in Premarket; BP Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Premium Unjustified For Steady Dividend Income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Blackstone (BX) Said to be in Talks to Buy MGM Resorts’ (MGM) Bellagio, MGM Grand – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NCR prices private offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone buys five hotel businesses in Greece for $197M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.