Luminex (LMNX) Share Value Declined While Rgm Capital Upped by $10.10 Million Its Position; As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Valuation Declined, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $1.46 Million Its Holding

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 505,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The hedge fund held 3.06 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.17M, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 176,700 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 40.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 12,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 18,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, down from 31,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.93 million shares traded or 83.89% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 208,366 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $116.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 93,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,291 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmond Asset Mgmt holds 0.25% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 4,973 shares. 5,095 were reported by Stock Yards Savings Bank. Sun Life Fin Inc accumulated 168 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 16,697 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 360,034 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.06% or 6,316 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 21,868 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Company accumulated 0.19% or 13,553 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 29,036 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Guardian Life Ins Of America has 599 shares. Addison Capital holds 0.27% or 3,313 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 2.38 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And has 40,423 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2,625 shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 182,788 shares to 992,688 shares, valued at $65.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 12,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

