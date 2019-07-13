Luminex (LMNX) Reaches $19.83 Yearly Low; ABCOURT MINES CL-B F ORDINARY SHAR (ABMBF) Shorts Up By 100.79%

The stock of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) hit a new 52-week low and has $18.05 target or 9.00% below today’s $19.83 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $891.90M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $18.05 price target is reached, the company will be worth $80.27M less. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 98,939 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 16.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex

ABCOURT MINES INC CL-B F ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ABMBF) had an increase of 100.79% in short interest. ABMBF’s SI was 25,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 100.79% from 12,700 shares previously. With 77,200 avg volume, 0 days are for ABCOURT MINES INC CL-B F ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ABMBF)’s short sellers to cover ABMBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0558. About 34,000 shares traded. Abcourt Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMBF) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $891.90 million. The company??s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It has a 110.17 P/E ratio. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis.

Abcourt Mines Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $15.77 million. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores. It has a 7.97 P/E ratio. The firm holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec.