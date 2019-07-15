Luminex (LMNX) Reaches $19.58 52 Week Low; Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vonage Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim initiated the shares of VG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 21. See Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) latest ratings:

The stock of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) hit a new 52-week low and has $18.60 target or 5.00% below today’s $19.58 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $880.66 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $18.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $44.03M less. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 47,966 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 16.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $880.66 million. The company??s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It has a 108.78 P/E ratio. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 1.87M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 340 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.