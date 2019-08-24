Luminex Corporation (LMNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

We are contrasting Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex Corporation 22 2.79 N/A 0.09 246.93 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 119 5.98 N/A 2.87 47.91

Table 1 highlights Luminex Corporation and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Luminex Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Luminex Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Luminex Corporation and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2%

Risk and Volatility

Luminex Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. From a competition point of view, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Luminex Corporation are 4 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Luminex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Luminex Corporation and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 93.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Luminex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03%

For the past year Luminex Corporation had bearish trend while West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats Luminex Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.