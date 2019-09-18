Luminex Corporation (LMNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex Corporation 22 3.11 N/A 0.09 246.93 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 128 3.37 N/A 3.62 32.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Luminex Corporation and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Varian Medical Systems Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Luminex Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Luminex Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Luminex Corporation and Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9%

Volatility and Risk

Luminex Corporation’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Varian Medical Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Luminex Corporation are 4 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Luminex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Luminex Corporation and Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 27.61% and its average price target is $148.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Luminex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of Luminex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58%

For the past year Luminex Corporation has -5.97% weaker performance while Varian Medical Systems Inc. has 3.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats Luminex Corporation.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.