Luminex Corporation (LMNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex Corporation 23 3.06 N/A 0.09 246.93 The Cooper Companies Inc. 300 6.39 N/A 8.84 38.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Luminex Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc. The Cooper Companies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Luminex Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Luminex Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Cooper Companies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Luminex Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Luminex Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Luminex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Cooper Companies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. Luminex Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Luminex Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively the consensus price target of The Cooper Companies Inc. is $320.67, which is potential -4.24% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Luminex Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 0%. 3.7% are Luminex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57%

For the past year Luminex Corporation had bearish trend while The Cooper Companies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Luminex Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.