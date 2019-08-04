Luminex Corporation (LMNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex Corporation 23 3.06 N/A 0.09 246.93 ResMed Inc. 110 7.17 N/A 3.16 40.73

Table 1 demonstrates Luminex Corporation and ResMed Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ResMed Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Luminex Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Luminex Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

Luminex Corporation’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ResMed Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Luminex Corporation are 4 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor ResMed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Luminex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Luminex Corporation and ResMed Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ResMed Inc.’s consensus price target is $140, while its potential upside is 7.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Luminex Corporation and ResMed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Luminex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, ResMed Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year Luminex Corporation had bearish trend while ResMed Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors ResMed Inc. beats Luminex Corporation.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.