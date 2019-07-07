Luminex Corporation (LMNX) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex Corporation 23 2.93 N/A 0.26 83.91 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 520 16.11 N/A 9.55 51.22

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Intuitive Surgical Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Luminex Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Luminex Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Luminex Corporation and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 6.5% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 15.2%

Risk and Volatility

Luminex Corporation’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Luminex Corporation are 3.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Intuitive Surgical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Luminex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Luminex Corporation and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Intuitive Surgical Inc. has an average price target of $611.83, with potential upside of 13.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Luminex Corporation and Intuitive Surgical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 89.5% respectively. 1.4% are Luminex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luminex Corporation -2.27% -9.14% -16.22% -19.28% -16.49% -7.05% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -1.32% -15.2% -8.31% -8.15% 4.92% 2.13%

For the past year Luminex Corporation has -7.05% weaker performance while Intuitive Surgical Inc. has 2.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats Luminex Corporation.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.